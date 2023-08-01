Top 5 used cars in India with good safety rating 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 01, 2023

Used cars are seeing a growing demand since the Covid-19 days

Awareness for safer cars and preference for safety features has also been rising among buyers

 Here's a list of some used cars under 10 lakh that score high on safety 

 Tata Tiago with four-star Global NCAP safety rating is a good fit 

Tata Nexon is another affordable used car option with five-star safety rating

It comes with a comprehensive safety package with features such as airbags, ABS with EBD, etc

Volkswagen Polo has a five-star rating from Euro NCAP and comes within a budget

Honda Jazz gets a four-star safety rating from Global NCAP

Renault Triber makes it to the list with a four-star rating from Global NCAP
