Used cars are seeing a growing demand since the Covid-19 days
Awareness for safer cars and preference for safety features has also been rising among buyers
Here's a list of some used cars under ₹10 lakh that score high on safety
Tata Tiago with four-star Global NCAP safety rating is a good fit
Tata Nexon is another affordable used car option with five-star safety rating
It comes with a comprehensive safety package with features such as airbags, ABS with EBD, etc
Volkswagen Polo has a five-star rating from Euro NCAP and comes within a budget
Honda Jazz gets a four-star safety rating from Global NCAP
Renault Triber makes it to the list with a four-star rating from Global NCAP