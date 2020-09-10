Lamborghini reaches historical milestone with 10,00th Aventador model

Automobili Lamborghini has reached an important historical milestone with its Aventador model. In nine years, the company's Sant’Agata Bolognese factory has produced 10,000 Aventadors.

The 10,000th unit is an Aventador SVJ Roadster in Grigio Acheso (grey) color with Rosso Mimir (red) livery and Ad Personam interior in Rosso Alala (red) and black. The car is destined for the Thai market.

The Aventador range debuted in 2011 in the coupé version as Aventador LP 700-4 and set a new benchmark in the world of super sports cars. Its single shell carbon fiber monocoque combines the cockpit, floor and roof of the car in a single structure, ensuring extremely high structural rigidity and thus the maximum performance in terms of dynamic behavior and passive safety.

(Also read: Lamborghini limited-run R5 bicycle is the pedal power par excellence)

A new high-performance V12 engine was developed for the Aventador LP 700-4 with 700 HP of power at 8,250 rpm, enabling acceleration of 2.9 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and a top speed of 350 km/h.

The Lamborghini Aventador J 2012

In November of 2012, Lamborghini presented the Roadster version of the Aventador. Its roof is composed of two sections and is made entirely of carbon fiber, using different technologies that ensure the maximum aesthetic impact and extremely light weight.

Next, the Aventador J, an 'open' super sports car, was unveiled at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show. The 700 HP two-seater features cutting-edge technological solutions and is designed to travel at speeds in excess of 300 km/h. The Aventador J has also been approved for road use.

A limited-run Aventador Miura Homage was unveiled in 2016 as a special series derived from the Aventador coupé to pay tribute to the Miura, the forerunner of Lamborghini’s V12 super sports cars, in the year of its 50th anniversary. Also in 2016, the new Lamborghini Aventador S was introduced, featuring a new aerodynamic design, redesigned suspension, more power, and completely revamped driving dynamics.

The Lamborghini Aventador S Skyler 2019

In 2018, the Aventador SVJ was introduced which has already established itself as the fastest production vehicle on Germany’s famous Nürburgring-Nordschleife track, covering the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes. Also, a special edition SVJ 63, with a unique setup that highlights the extensive use of carbon fiber was produced in only 63 units.

The latest Aventador S by Skyler Grey was unveiled in 2019 as a symbol of the fusion of two concepts of art. It featured Lamborghini’s automotive art with unique design of the forms, characterized by taut lines, three-dimensional volumes, geometries, etc. On the other hand, it showcased Skyler Grey's main techniques of street art – airbrushing, spray guns, rollers and stencils.