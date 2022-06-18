Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue

Lamborghini has recalled 21 units of its Huracan Evo and STO in the United States due to an issue affecting the left door handle that might lead to a situation where the user can get stuck inside the supercar. The safety clips for the cable that opens the door of these Lamborghini Huracan Evo and STO models reportedly may not have been placed in the correct position and due to this if the cable becomes loose over time, it might become impossible to open the door from the outside.

The models of Lamborghini Huracan Evo and STO that have been affected were manufactured between 2 May 2022 through 9 May 2022. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shared this problem with the door handle can lead to an obstacle in operating the supercars. “This failure could lead to the inability to operate the handle from outside of the vehicle with a safety risk in case of emergency. The door can be opened from inside at any time," stated the agency reportedly.

Lamborghini noted that in case of an emergency if the user becomes incapacitated, and then not being able to open the door from outside can lead to a safety issue. As per reports, this defect was discovered by a Lamborghini worker who saw a door latch where the safety clip on the Bowden cable was wrongly assembled. Following this, the luxury automaker carried out an internal investigation to ascertain how many models might have been affected due to this.

Lamborghini found out that human error during assembly was the cause behind this and then started checking the Huracans models. A few models of the supercar have already been shipped. Soon, the premium auto company used a recall for the affected Huracan models. Lamborghini will notify the owners from 1 July to 8 July. Dealers will check the safety clip position in the door and resolve the issue if necessary.

