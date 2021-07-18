Lamborghini gears up to introduce new product soon

Lamborghini has announced that it will reveal another new product soon after it recently launched the Aventador Ultimae this month. Called the LP 780-4 Ultimae, this is the final version of Aventador and comes in two variants, that are coupe and roadster.

Though an earlier report had revealed that Lamborghini will bring two V12 models in 2021, the carmaker has already confirmed that Ultimate is the last pure V12 car. Thus, speculations are running high as to what will be the next product.

It is also known that Lamborghini Countach will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Could it be possible that the carmaker is planning to release a model to celebrate the birth of the LP500 concept? We'll have to wait till the brand drops more hints.

Talking of the latest Lamborghini LP 780-4 Ultimate, it has an advanced cabin with premium features and technologies. Its 6.5-litre V12 engine can generate a power of 769 hp 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The coupe variant of this supercar can touch the speed from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 8.7 seconds. Its top speed is 355 kmph, however, the performance of the roadster variant of Lamborghini LP 780-4 Ultimae is a little slower when compared to its coupe version.

Lamborghini also announced its sales record for the first half of this year. The Urus SUV dominated the list as the super SUV sold about 2,796 units. The United States remains the automaker's biggest market followed by China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The brand also has huge plans coming to the electrification segment as it made a massive investment of €1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) this year. President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Stephan Winkelmann had said that the company is gearing up to define sportiness is in the battery-electric era. However, to see a full battery-powered Lamborghini, one will have to wait till the second half of this decade.