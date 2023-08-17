Lamborghini to unveil its first electric supercar tomorrow: What to expect

Lamborghini has partially revealed the face of its upcoming electric supercar, its first, ahead of the global unveiling tomorrow (August 18) in the United States. The Italian supercar manufacturer has shared a video on its social media platform which hints that the upcoming electric supercar will have a crossover-like build. It may have some resemblance to the Urus SUV, Lamborghini's best-selling supercar around the world. The model to make its global debut on Friday will be a prototype in nature and is likely to go into production in a few years time.

Lamborghini's new teaser on the upcoming electric supercar shows the LED headlight units with the silhouette of the face clearly visible. The new teaser, along with a sketch of the profile shared earlier, all but confirms that the new electric supercar will be a crossover. The fresh teaser highlights the split headlight units along with the sleek LED DRLs at the front. The sketch shared earlier shows a silhouette of the upcoming EV concept with a signature flowing roofline of the carmaker.

The Lamborghini EV concept will be based on the Italian brand's SSP platform. Last month, the carmaker had confirmed that the electric supercar will come with four seats. Stephan Winkelmann had also said that it will be a supercharged electric car made more for daily use. He had also said that the upcoming model will not be an SUV. Lamborghini had earlier said that it's first electric car is likely to go into production around 2028.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Urus S ₹4.18 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Ferrari Portofino ₹3.5 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder ₹ 3.54 - 4.1 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Lamborghini Huracan Evo ₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Lamborghini Urus Performante ₹4.22 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also watch: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review

Lamborghini has already started to make the shift towards more sustainable energy regime with the plug-in hybrid version of the Aventador supercar called the Revuelto. The carmaker is also reportedly working on a plug-in hybrid version of its global best-seller Urus SUV. However, the upcoming EV concept is going to be the first fully-electric vehicle from Lamborghini.

First Published Date: