Kushaq SUV prices to increase from January as Skoda announces hike

Skoda Auto India has become the latest and a growing list of car makers who have announced a price hike effective January 1 of the new year. Skoda offers models like the recently-launched Kushaq SUV, Rapid, Octavia, Kodiaq and Superb.

The price hike on Skoda models from January will be by up to three per cent, as per an official communication from the company.

The reason for the hike is the increasing input and operational costs, a factor that has been cited by other OEMs as well. “Despite the macro-economic challenges, we have worked to ensure that the customer impact in terms of the incremental price increase is minimal," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India. “We will continue to offer the best in quality and value, as we look to build the Skoda brand in India."

Skoda has had stellar success with the Kushaq since its launch earlier this month. The mid-size SUV has received 20,000 bookings in the first six months of its launch.

Next up from the company is Slavia mid-size sedan that will take on the like of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

The price hikes, however, aren't expected to go too well with the car-buying audience even if the decision is now being increasingly taken by all major brands here. The likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and others have already confirmed a price hike on some or all respective models.

With the issue of global semiconductor issue persisting and creating production and supply-chain issues, 2022 is likely to remain a challenge for the Indian auto industry. Market watchers highlight that while demand is likely to remain robust, long waiting periods and price hikes may deter many from firming up plans of driving home a new vehicle.