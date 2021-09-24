KTM Pro-XP experiential biking program launched for Indian customers

KTM has announced the launch of a new Pro-XP experiential riding program for its customers in India. The company has covered all categories of events such as adventure tours, track experience, and also street riding under its newly announced program.

As the name suggests, ‘Adventure Tour’ is a multi-day long-distance event in which only KTM Adventure owners are eligible to participate.

KTM will be taking the participants to some of the very extreme and scenic locations in the country including Ladakh, Goa, Konkan and Sikkim.

For its Duke and the RC owners, the company will be conducting ‘Street Pro’ event where it will be taking the participants on various single-day rides and sometimes also multi-day rides to places like Gir, Ranthambore. There will also be ‘Track Pro’ events where the company will take the Duke and RC owners on track and will provide an opportunity for the customers to learn the art of racing on a race track.

Interested customers can book the participation on KTM and Bajaj’s website.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM is the most loved European motorcycling brand among the biking enthusiasts in India. When they buy a KTM, they not only get an outstanding machine but also get exclusive access to KTM Pro-XP: a set of Pro-Experiences across Off-Road Adventure, Street and Track, which helps them become a Pro-biker. KTM owners crave for experiences that help them understand their bike better, explore the full purposive nature of the bike and develop better skills as a biker. They crave to be a part of community of like-minded riders. KTM Pro-XP is designed to open the doors for our owners to do that and experience the ‘World of KTM’ to the fullest."