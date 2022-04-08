Kia Telluride facelift SUV teased ahead of debut on April 13

Kia will unveil its three-row SUV telluride at the New York International Auto Show.Kia Telluride SUV will be offered in the X-Pro variant.

Kia is all set to bring in its new three-row SUV Telluride on April 13 at the New York International Auto Show. Kia Telluride promises space for seven to eight passengers inside with an all-wheel-drive system technology.

On the design front, the new Kia Telluride SUV will get a pair of redesigned headlights along with LED daytime running lights that consist of two vertical lines that run parallel. Kia shared that the new SUV will also be offered in the X-Pro variant.

The Kia Telluride will offer significant changes in the interior. The teaser image of the interior shows three central air vents. It is being guessed that the automaker might have incorporated some physical controls of the car in the new touchscreen infotainment system. Kia is yet to share any technical specifications of the upcoming SUV.

Kia will also bring its flagship electric SUV EV9 next year. The new Kia EV9 concept has already been showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year. Though the battery capacity of the upcoming EV is not known, Kia has claimed that the EV9 electric SUV will offer a user a range of 540 km per charge. With fast-charging capability, the electric vehicle may be capable to add around 100 km to its range in around six minutes. It also has been reported that the Kia EV9 may high the speed of 100 kmph from zero in under six seconds.

Kia has shared its electrification targets as the company aims to introduce 14 battery-electric models by 2027 and to accommodate its expanding lineup of electric vehicles, Kia will also update its production sites. The company will Korea as its global hub for research and development as well production and supply of EVs, its other production sites will aim to produce strategic electric vehicles for each market.

