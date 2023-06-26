Get up to 75,000 of benefits on Kia Seltos SUV ahead of facelift launch

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 26, 2023

Most offers around the existing Kia Seltos model are being offered at dealership level

In Delhi, several dealerships are offering discounts of up to 75,000

Some dealerships also offered to throw in certain accessories for free

These included floor mat and chrome elements at no additional cost

These offers are being made to clear existing inventories ahead of Seltos facelift launch

The current Kia Seltos starts at around 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Price goes up to 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for high-spec Seltos X-Line Diesel AT variant

The facelift Seltos model is expected to continue with the traction

It will get ADAS tech and some fresh exterior and interior upgrades
