Get up to 75,000 of benefits on Kia Seltos SUV ahead of facelift launch

Most offers around the existing Kia Seltos model are being offered at dealership level
In Delhi, several dealerships are offering discounts of up to ₹75,000
Some dealerships also offered to throw in certain accessories for free
These included floor mat and chrome elements at no additional cost
These offers are being made to clear existing inventories ahead of Seltos facelift launch
The current Kia Seltos starts at around ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Price goes up to ₹19.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for high-spec Seltos X-Line Diesel AT variant
The facelift Seltos model is expected to continue with the traction
It will get ADAS tech and some fresh exterior and interior upgrades