2022 Kia Niro PHEV, BEV models' technical specs revealed. Check details

The 2022 Kia Niro PHEV will feature the same 1.6-liter gasoline engine as the standard HEV model. Niro EV will be powered by a lithium-ion polymer battery with a capacity of 64.8 kWh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 03:30 PM
Kia Niro comes with a larger body leading to an increased interior space and storage capacity. (Kia)
Kia Niro comes with a larger body leading to an increased interior space and storage capacity. (Kia)
Kia Niro comes with a larger body leading to an increased interior space and storage capacity. (Kia)
Kia Niro comes with a larger body leading to an increased interior space and storage capacity.

Kia had first unveiled its 2022 Niro model in November last year as it treads on the path to become a global sustainable mobility brand. The model will be made available in three varied powertrains such as hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric (BEV).

The company has now revealed the technical specifications of the plug-in-hybrid and pure electric variants of the model, that will be joining the standard hybrid electric (HEV) model.

The 2022 Kia Niro PHEV will feature the same 1.6-liter gasoline engine as the standard HEV model while both the models will come with the four-pot mill hooked up to a new dual-clutch, six-speed automatic transmission. The Niro PHEV gets a 62-kilowatt motor that replaces the HEV's 32-kW setup taking the combined output from 139 hp to 180 hp.

(Also read | Kia EV6, EV6 Unplugged Ground Complex with three titles in 2022 Red Dot awards)

On the other hand, the 2022 Kia Niro EV will churn out 201 hp and a near-instant torque of 255 Nm, and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.8 seconds while attaining a top speed of 104 mph (167 km/h). The motor gets power from a lithium-ion polymer battery with a capacity of 64.8 kWh. A full charge range has been estimated at 463 km in the WLTP cycle, and the battery can be juiced up using a DC rapid charger to 80 percent in around 43 minutes.

The technical specs of the standard 2022 Kia Niro HEV variant was revealed in January this year. It will feature Kia’s Smartstream 1.6-liter GDI gasoline engine capable to produce a power output of 105 PS with a peak torque of 144 Nm. However, when combined with the 32kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, the HEV model will produce a combined power output of 141 PS.

2022 Kia Niro models will feature the company's DriveWise intelligent Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) warns the driver if the risk of a collision is detected with other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists. Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) and Safe Exit Assist (SEA) along with Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) that enables the vehicle to park itself autonomously make Niro highly updated, conveyed the automaker.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 03:30 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Niro 2022 Kia Niro Kia electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility hybrid vehicles
