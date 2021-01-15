Kia Motors is now Kia. And there's more to it than just a name change

Kia has big plans of big moves in the world of automobiles and to kickstart it all is a change in its corporate name, logo and slogan - all of which seek to underline its Plan S long-term strategy that involves launching as many as seven fully electric vehicles in international markets by 2027.

Looking to expand its presence in the new and emerging business areas, Kia Motors Corporation will now be known only as Kia. The South Korean car maker had already showcased its new logo and slogan, both of which seek to showcase its focus on movement or mobility. An overall step in this direction is to offer innovative in-car spaces, new products and convenient services that are tailor-made for each market where it competes in.

Recognizing that customers are increasingly looking at t flexible, environmentally conscious, and integrated forms of transportation, Kia is looking to meet with these expectations through its new products and services. As such, sustainable mobility is at the core of the path forward and therefore the plans of seven EVs by 2027. These new models will include a range of passenger vehicles, SUVs and MPVs across several segments, each incorporating industry-leading technology for long-range driving and high-speed charging from Hyundai Motor Group’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The first of Kia’s next-generation BEVs (battery electric vehicle) will be revealed in the first quarter of 2021, embodying Kia’s shifting focus towards electrification. This dedicated BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design, while offering an electric driving range of over 500 kilometers and a high-speed charging time of under 20 minutes. This will also be the first global model to bear Kia’s new logo. With its growing range of BEVs, Kia is targeting a 6.6% share of the global BEV market by 2025, and global annual sales of 500,000 BEVs by 2026. "We want our products to deliver an instinctive and natural experience that can improve the daily lives of our customers. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create original, inventive, and exciting electric vehicles," says Karim Habib, Senior VP, Head of Kia Global Design Center. "The ideas of our designers and the purpose of the brand are more connected than ever, with our customers at the center of what we do."

The car maker also says that it will simultaneously promote more sustainable production through the usage of clean energy and recyclable materials.

Kia is also developing a range of new Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBVs) for corporate customers. These specialized vehicles will be based on flexible ‘skateboard’ platforms, with modular bodies designed to meet the specific mobility needs of a broad range of corporate and fleet customers.