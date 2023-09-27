HT Auto
Kia India inaugurates first solar powered green workshop for cars

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM
Kia India has inaugurated its first green workshop for cars at Rohtak, Haryana, in line with its mission of becoming a sustainable mobility provider. The workshop utilizes solar panel power to optimize water and energy usage which helps in meeting more than 80% of the energy requirements of the workshop while powering an EV6 AC charging unit.

Kia's green workshop utilizes solar panel power to optimize water and energy usage of the facility.
The workshop is technologically equipped to recycle 100% of the water used during the servicing process. In addition, the OEM will also host a rainwater harvesting process to replenish the groundwater level. The workshop has also introduced the Steam Wash technology to enhance the car washing process, which helps save 95% of water usage compared to the conventional car wash.

The OEM has set a target to open 150 such workshops by 2026. As per the company's initial plan, these facilities will cover even the Tier III and IV markets alongside metro cities and Tier 1 and 2 markets. “The opening of our first green workshop in Rohtak is a big move towards making Kia India a leading voice in sustainable mobility," said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India.

These innovations are in line with the company's mission to reduce its carbon footprint and adapt eco-friendliness in its processes. The company's other sustainable mobility initiatives include recycling 100% of the water used at its Anantapur manufacturing plant. In 2020, the company started paperless aftersales service, equipping the aftersales workforce with digital devices to process any query.

Early this year, the company also inaugurated two community initiatives - Develop Responsible Outlook for Plastic (DROP) and Uphaar. DROP aims to address the alarming concern of plastic waste and restrict its spread across landfills and water bodies, while Uphaar is a tree plantation program initiated to extend support to the marginalized agrarian community and combat climate change.

