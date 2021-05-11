Kia India on Tuesday announced it is extending service schedules by two months for all vehicles that were otherwise scheduled for come in for servicing in current days. With lockdowns - complete or partial - in effect in most parts of the country owing to a raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kia has informed the idea for the extension is to allow customers to avail the service when the ground situation improves. Urging everyone to stay safe and follow social-distancing protocols, Kia informs that its dealerships have also been told to follow guidelines issued by local authorities. "At Kia, we prioritize the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers. Hence, we have ensured that our dealerships follow the local authorities guidelines. To ensure service continuity, we are extending the service scheduled during this period by 2 months," the company informed on Twitter. At Kia, we prioritize the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers. Hence, we have ensured that our dealerships follow the local authorities guidelines. To ensure service continuity, we are extending the service scheduled during this period by 2 months.



Stay Home. Stay Safe. pic.twitter.com/GZmt2cYsn9 — Kia India (@KiaInd) May 11, 2021

Car makers have been urging customers and people at large to keep their vehicles safely parked and remain indoors unless absolutely urgent. This at a time when the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has created a massive challenge for the country and has resulted in unfortunate deaths by the thousands.

Lockdowns and curfews have also made several car manufacturers bring production operations to a halt and instead, carry out maintenance works. Sales had been a drip around April and May of last year when a national lockdown was in place. While subsequent months saw a stellar resurgence, the current and prevailing situation is likely to once again massively impact sales.

Kia sold 16,111 units in the month of April this year but like almost every other car maker, may find the going tough as more and more states announce strict restrictions on movement in order to break the rate of transmission.