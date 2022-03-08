Order of 60 Tata Tigor EVs, 5 Nexon EVs placed by Kerala State Electricity Board

Tata Motors has said that it has sold overall 15,000 EVs till date and has over 85% market share in the passenger EV space in the ongoing fiscal so far.

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors has bagged a contract for 65 electric vehicles (EVs) from Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The order comprises 60 Tata Tigor EVs and five Tata Nexon EV SUVs. The order is a part of a competitive pan-India tender floated by KSEB in line with the state's vision to ‘Go Green’ and become carbon neutral by 2030.

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV comes with an ARAI certified range of 306 km on a single charge. In real-world conditions, this figure may be closer to the mark of around 250 kilometres. The model comes equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density lithium-ion battery pack which gets charged up to 80% in around 8.5 hours when using a conventional 15A home socket.

(Also read | 2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which green SUV to choose?)

Tata Tigor EV is rated to churn out peak power output of 55 kW and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The top speed reached by the model is 120 kmph. It comes with Ziptron technology which helps improve its performance when on the go.

Tata Nexon EV SUV gets an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single charge and comes with a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor. The vehicle also offers 35 mobile-based connected features such as remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics, among others.

(Also read | Harrier to Nexon: Tata Motors offers benefits up to ₹85,000 on select cars)

Tata Motors has said that it has sold overall 15,000 EVs till date and has over 85 per cent market share in the passenger EV space in the ongoing fiscal so far. The company is closely working with other Tata Group firms, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma so as to promote faster adoption of EVs in the country.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: