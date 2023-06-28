Tata Nexon EV finds 50,000 homes in India since launch 

These EVs have cumulatively driven over 900 million kms across varying terrains
On an average, around 6.3 million kms are being clocked in Nexon EVs in a month
Tata Motors sells the Nexon EV in two versions - Prime and Max
Nexon EV Max has an ARAI-certified claimed range of over 400 kms
It can be juiced up to 80% in 56 mins using a 50 kW DC fast charger
Nexon EV Prime gets an ARAI-certified claimed range of 312 kms
It can be charged from 10% to 80% in 60 mins using a fast charger
Tata currently has over 6,000 charging stations in the country
These have seen a growth of over 1500% between FY21 and FY23