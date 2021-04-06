Kartik Aaryan becomes latest Bollywood celeb to buy Lamborghini Urus

Kartik Aaryan, the actor who rose to fame for his 'Pyar ka Punchnama' movie has gifted himself a new and rather expensive ride - Lamborghini Urus. The actor took to twitter to announce the news, “Kharid li.... Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (Bought it… but maybe I am not made for expensive things),"

Aaryan's new ride has been priced from ₹3.15 crore (ex-showroom, India) but some reports say that the actor paid half a crore extra to get fast delivery of the SUV. Apart from the Urus, Aryan also has a number of exotic cars such from BMW and Mini brands in his garage.

Aaryan's latest ride sources power from a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine which produces a massive 641 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This powertrain is also shared with other luxury cars such as Bentley Bentayga, Audi RS Q8, Porsche Cayenne.

Urus is currently one of the fastest SUVs in the world and is capable of hitting 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 305 kmph and in fact, has also hit 302 kmph during the practice runs before the main event of Days of Speed.

The Lamborghini Urus is quite a popular choice among the Bollywood celebs and business personalities. Some other famous people who own the Urus include Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Adar Poonawalla, Mukesh Ambani and more.