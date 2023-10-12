JLR India posts best-ever H1 sales, Defender a power player for company

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) on Thursday announced that it had registered record sales of 2,356 units in the country in H1 of FY24. This is the best best-ever half-yearly sales performance from the company ever with a YoY growth of 105 per cent.

Crediting an extremely strong showing in both quarters - Q2 witnessing a 108% YoY growth and retails of 1,308 units, JLR is now pointing to an order book that reflects consistent growth. The company further highlights that models like the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender continue to witness strong demand, contributing to 72 per cent of the total order book. Defender, in particular, was the best-selling model for the company, with sales of 1,000 units in H1.

At present, JLR says that its total order book covers for more than eight months of sales. “We are pleased with our strong performance in H1 and Q2 FY24. The consistent growth in our order book exemplifies the growing strength of our brand and products in the hearts of Indian consumers," said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India. "We will continue to introduce new products that are best suited to meet the discerning needs of our customers and invest in strengthening our brand desire and client experience."

But while JLR has reasons to cheer, it is a fair distance away from its German rivals in the Indian luxury car space. Mercedes-Benz India, for instance, has been extremely aggressive with its product offerings with a slew of new and updated launches from the brand this year. BMW too has been upping its efforts and has driven out a number of new and updated models, including the all-electric version of the X1 SUV. Audi India has also been pushing forward with its electric vehicle (EV) models while betting big on its lineup of petrol-engine-powered SUVs.

