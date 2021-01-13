James Bond actor Sean Connery's old BMW 635 is up for auction

A 1986 BMW 635 CSi, once owned by late James Bond actor Sean Connery, has been put for sale in the UK. The car was owned by Sean Connery from 1990-1998 when he lived in Marbella, Spain. Bidding for the car ends on January 15.

Currently, the highest bid for the BMW is £17,250, as per Bond Lifestyle blog. The estimated value for the car is in the range of £30,000 - £60,000. The car is currently at The Market headquarters near Abingdon, UK.

The car was sold by the actor to a BMW dealer in 1998 where it remained in dry storage in the UK till 2007. Then it again remained in dry storage in Luxemborg from 2008 to 2019. The BMW also attended a BMW 100 Years event in Belgium briefly in 2016.

Photo courtesy: The Market

The BMW 6 Series is powered by a variety of six-cylinder engines with both manual and automatic gearboxes. Connery's BMW 635 CSi has a top speed of 143 mph thanks to its 220 bhp and 232lb/ft of torque. It can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 7.6 seconds.

The BMW has an Alpine White paint work and has been done in Pacific Blue leather upholstery. The headlining has been replaced while the carpets, mats, door cards, centre console and dashboard are all in decent condition, as per The Market. The vehicle otherwise, also is in a good condition and drives well even after nearly 35 years.

The BMW 6 Series was first introduced back in 1976 and remained in production until 1989.