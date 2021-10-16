Home > Auto > News > Italy sets aside extra 100 million euros for low emission car purchases
File photo used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
Italy sets aside extra 100 million euros for low emission car purchases

1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2021, 05:51 PM IST Reuters

  • Funds will mainly be allocated to purchases of electric and hybrid cars and will be also available for low emission Euro6 small and medium cars.

Italy has set aside an extra 100 million euros ($116 million) to subsidise citizens who want to buy less polluting vehicles this year, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said. The scheme is part of a broader economic stimulus decree approved by the cabinet on Friday.

Funds will mainly be allocated to purchases of electric and hybrid cars, but will be also available for low emission Euro6 small and medium cars, commercial vehicles and second-hand cars, Giorgetti said.

(Also read | This nation is trying to shield supercars from combustion engine ban)

A preliminary draft seen by Reuters before the cabinet decision envisaged a 300-million euro allocation, but the government decided on a lower figure. The measure adds to the 800 million euros Rome has already set aside this year to help purchases of low emission vehicles.

(Also read | Porsche not happy with Italy's demand for exemption from ICE ban)

Car registrations in Italy declined almost 33% in September, transport ministry data showed this month. The drop is the third monthly contraction in a row, as a post-pandemic recovery has been hampered by a global microchip supply shortage, which is pushing automakers to reduce production.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

  • First Published Date : 16 Oct 2021, 05:51 PM IST
