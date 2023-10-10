Isuzu delivers S-Cab and Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to Telangana Fire Department

After delivering specially customized versions of the S-Cab pick-up trucks to the traffic police of Tamil Nadu, Isuzu has delivered S-Cab and Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to the fire department of Telangana. The manufacturer delivered 34- S-CAB and 5- Hi-Lander models. It makes sense to use a pick-up truck for the fire department because it can be modified according to the needs and is still quite versatile and can perform various jobs.