Isuzu delivers S-Cab and Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to Telangana Fire Department

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM
After delivering specially customized versions of the S-Cab pick-up trucks to the traffic police of Tamil Nadu, Isuzu has delivered S-Cab and Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to the fire department of Telangana. The manufacturer delivered 34- S-CAB and 5- Hi-Lander models. It makes sense to use a pick-up truck for the fire department because it can be modified according to the needs and is still quite versatile and can perform various jobs.

Isuzu has delivered 34- S-CAB and 5- Hi-Lander models to the fire department of Telangana.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: Isuzu pickup truck S Cab Hi Lander
