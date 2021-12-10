Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Isuzu I-Care Winter Service Camp to be held this December on these dates
Earlier this year, Isuzu has introduced a new model Hi-Lander for the Indian market priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.04 lakh.

Isuzu I-Care Winter Service Camp to be held this December on these dates

1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2021, 01:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Isuzu says that its service camp has been aimed to provide its customers with exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for their cars.

  • Isuzu's new Winter Service Camp will be organised across all the authorised service facilities in India. 

Isuzu Motors India on Friday announced that it will be organising a nationwide ‘Isuzu I-Care Winter Service Camp’ for its range of Isuzu D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. 

The company says that the new service camp has been aimed to provide its customers with exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks to keep the vehicles in the fittest state and ensure a hassle-free driving experience during this time of the year. 

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: SML Isuzu suspends production at Punjab plant over supply chain issue)

Isuzu's Winter service camp will be held across the company's authorised dealer service outlets starting from December 13th, until December 24th. The company further added that during this period, its customers will also be eligible to avail of special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

Isuzu's new Winter Service Camp will be organised across all the authorised service facilities of the company located throughout the Indian cities. 

Moreover, customers will also be eligible to avail the services like a free 37-point comprehensive check-up, free top wash, 10% discount on labour, 7% discount on parts, lubes and fluids, along with 100% discount on fumigation. 

(Also Read: Self-driving startup Gatik works with Isuzu to build delivery trucks)

Previously, the company has announced the launch of the BS 6 versions of its pickup truck D-Max V-Cross and MU-X SUV and a new entry-level pickup model Hi-Lander in India. (More details here)

  • First Published Date : 10 Dec 2021, 01:34 PM IST