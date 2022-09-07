HT Auto
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Isuzu SUVs and pickup trucks worth 1.50 crore and Benelli motorcycles worth around 6 lakh were left completely charred in the fire.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 16:25 PM
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
A massive fire broke early on Wednesday in Guwahati, capital of Assam, that left several cars and bikes completely charred. The showroom, which is located near the Basistha area of the city, caught fire this morning. The showroom damaged in the fire sold Isuzu vehicles and motorcycles from Benelli, the second oldest Italian motorcycle company still in business. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, no one was killed or injured in the fire.

According to one of the sales executives at the showroom, Isuzu cars worth at least 1.5 crore were left damaged. Several Benelli motorcycles, worth at least 6 lakh, were also completely destroyed in the fire. News agency ANI reported that the overall loss of property is pegged around 4-5 crore.

A sales executive manager of the showroom, was quoted by ANI saying, "Isuzu cars worth at least 1.5 crores burnt, while Benelli bikes worth 6-7 lakhs burnt. Totaling with the property loss, we hit a 4-5 crores loss."

Isuzu sells MU-X SUVs and D-Max lifestyle pickup trucks in India. The D-Max is priced 19.50 lakh while the SUV costs nearly 35 lakh (ex-showroom). Benelli sells as many as six models in India. The most affordable bike is the Imperiale 400 which costs about 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The most expensive Benelli motorcycle in India is TRK 502X priced at over 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to reports, the Isuzu and Benelli cars and bikes inside the showroom were damaged. Some of the models, which were stored in the backside of the showroom, could be saved from getting engulfed in the fire. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of short circuit that led to the massive fire. However, the local authorities are investigating to ascertain the exact reason.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 16:25 PM IST
TAGS: Isuzu Benelli
