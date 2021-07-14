India's 1st pod taxi could change how you see mass transit: All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh will soon become the first state in India to get a pod taxi service which will connect the upcoming airport at Jewar to the proposed film city. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the entire project is expected to cost around ₹862 crore and it could not just emerge as a quick and safe transport option but one that also helps de-congest roads.

A detailed project report confirmed the cost and also highlighted that the total length of the project would be 14.5 kilometres. "This important project will provide smooth connectivity to residential and industrial areas falling between film city and the Noida International Airport," Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), was quoted as saying. "We have started studying the DPR so that we can suggest any changes if required, and subsequently it will be sent to the UP government for approvals."

Singh further highlighted that since there would be two corridors - one from airport to film city and the second would be for the other way - the cost has gone up from the initial estimate of ₹300 crore. The pod taxi route is expected to go through sectors like 21, 28, 29, 30 and 32, among others.

Pod taxis are a rather common sight in several cities in western countries. Each pod can typically accommodate up to six passengers and run on elevated corridors. As such, these can travel relatively quickly while taking the load off roads below it.

It is expected that the pod taxi project would be completely by 2023. This is also when the first phase of Jewar airport is made operational. Work by Swiss firm Zurich International is expected to start from August.