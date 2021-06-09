India-bound Volvo C40 Recharge inspired by XC40, carries on its design DNA

Volvo C40 Recharge is the first model in the company's history to be designed as pure electric only and represents the future of Volvo Cars that aims to go fully electric by 2030. The C40 Recharge, however, has been built upon the fundamentals of its sibling XC40, borrowing various design elements from it.

The familiarity of XC40 is mirrored in individual details of the latest offering from Volvo. The signature Thor’s Hammer headlights have been suppplemented with new pixel LEDs, which automatically adjust to light conditions and switch on and off automatically to optimise the light pattern. The vertical rear lights have been segmented, creating a modern take on a classic design.

The C40 Recharge embraces its siblings strong stance and powerful look but adds more athleticism to it. It gets the SUV elements along with a sleek and lower profile, making it look more modern and making Volvo Cars enter a new segment. “You see the SUV elements as it sits on really big wheels, and it's this tough little character but with a very sleek approach to the roof. It’s built upon the solidity of the XC40, but in a more dynamic way," says T Jon Mayer, the head of exterior design.

Volvo C40 Recharge - its first product to be offered as an electric only model

The C40 also repeats the XC40’s 'uncluttering' approach and minimalist theme. It provides smart storage spaces for important belongings within the arm’s length.

What distinguishes the C40 Recharge's design DNA from the XC40 is the Scandinavian approach towards it that takes inspiration from the Scandinavian landscapes - quiet atmospheres, light and freedom of space. Volvo says that the large, panoramic glass roof in the C40 Recharge enhances the airiness in the cabin while also blurring the line between outside and inside during bright summer nights.

Interior of the C40 Recharge is dominated by the themes of light and nature. "Houses (in Sweden) have a lot of glass, designed to let in the light and the open floor plans spread the light within the house," says Lisa Reeves, head of interior design. Similarly, the Fjord Blue colour on the EV flows from its exterior to the interior thanks to the large swathes of carpet that extend up from the floor to the sides of the tunnel console and the front doors. The interior also uses a high amount of sustainable materials.

The Volvo C40 Recharge will be the next model in the lineup for India after the launch of XC40 Recharge in the country.