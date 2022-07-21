HT Auto
Home Auto News India Saw 13 Lakh Vehicles Being Recalled Due To Safety Issues In Fy22

India saw 13 lakh vehicles being recalled due to safety issues in FY22

Nitin Gadkari points to data from SIAM to highlight how there has been an exponential rise in two and four-wheeled vehicles being recalled owing to safety-related issues.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 18:01 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that over 13 lakh vehicles in the country had been recalled owing to safety issues in FY22 alone. Citing data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gadkari underlined that a bulk of these were two wheelers while there was a substantial share of passenger vehicles as well.

According to the data cited by Gadkari, the total number is mainly made up by around 8.64 lakh two-wheelers and around 4.67 passenger vehicles which had to be recalled owing to safety issues. In the current financial year thus far, over 1.60 lakh two-wheelers and more than 25,000 passenger vehicles have had to be recalled as well.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The number of vehicles in recall orders has steadily increased from 2.14 lakh in 2019-20 and 3.39 lakh in 2020-21. These figures too are when number of two and four-wheeled vehicles are combined. Gadkari further highlighted that safety of driver or rider and the passenger(s) remains of paramount concern, also pointing at Sector 110 A of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. “It empowers the central government to direct a manufacturer to recall motor vehicles of a particular type or its variants, if a defect in that particular type of motor vehicle may cause harm to the environment or to the driver or occupants of such motor vehicle or other road users," he informed.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Gadkari has time and again warned against road accidents and fatalities. Earlier this week, the minister had informed Parliament that India had recorded 1.5 lakh accidents on its roads in 2020. This is an alarming 26.37 per cent of all accidents in the year across 27 countries. He was referring to the data from World Road Statistics (WRS) of the International Road Federation, Geneva.

While driver and pedestrian awareness is crucial, Gadkari has also been batting for safer vehicles with plans of making six airbags in cars mandatory regardless of variant or segment. India also plans to soon roll out its own test for crash safety rating.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 18:01 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari SIAM
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
Hero Electric to open second manufacturing plant in Punjab
Hero Electric to open second manufacturing plant in Punjab
India saw 13 lakh vehicles being recalled due to safety issues in FY22
India saw 13 lakh vehicles being recalled due to safety issues in FY22
Fed up with long waiting period? Why 6.5 lakh new cars are yet to be delivered
Fed up with long waiting period? Why 6.5 lakh new cars are yet to be delivered
Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup season 2 dates announced
Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup season 2 dates announced

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city