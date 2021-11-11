India launches E-Amrit web portal for all EV related information. Check details

The central government has launched a web portal for electric vehicles at the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Called E-Amrit, the website will be a one-stop destination for all information related to electric vehicles such as their purchase, investment opportunities, policies and subsidies, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The web portal will also bust myths around the adoption of EVs. It will essentially complement all the initiatives being taken by the government on raising awareness on EVs and sensitizing consumers on the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.

Moving forward, NITI Aayog also intends to add more features and introduce innovative tools to make the E-Amrit portal more interactive and user-friendly.

The E-Amrit portal has been developed and hosted by NITI Aayog under a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK government. This is a part of the UK-India Joint Roadmap 2030 that has been signed by the Prime Ministers of both the countries. The launch of the portal was attended by UK High-Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping and NITI Aayog Adviser Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha.

In the recent past, the country has taken various initiatives to accelerate the shift towards an electric future by the decarbonisation of transport and the adoption of electric mobility. Schemes such as FAME and PLI have especially been important in creating an ecosystem for early adoption of EVs.

Various Indian states have launched their own electric vehicle policies that include subsidies for purchase of electric two-, three- and four-wheelers. States have also exempted electric vehicles from paying registration fees and road tax. The capital has been a pioneer in successfully implementing its electric vehicle policy. The city witnessed an uptick in the registration of EVs in the last few months and has now withdrawn the benefit the subsidies from its policy.

