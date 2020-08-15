Independence Day: Noida police steps up vehicle checks at Delhi border

Passengers and vehicles on their way to and fro Delhi are being put through intense checking in Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Friday, as it stepped up vigil on Independence Day eve.

The district police have stepped up deployment at sensitive spots, especially in urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida, and also keeping a close watch on social media activities of people, officials said.

Besides Independence Day, the measures are in place in view of upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharram festivals, they said.

“Security has been beefed up across the district, especially in urban areas. There is continuous deployment at sensitive spots. Our most important checking points are on the Delhi border. There are six-seven such points where intensive checks are being carried out. The vehicles are being checked along with the documents and so are the drivers and passengers," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

“There are some inputs regarding sabotage, and we have stepped up vigilance accordingly and all measures are in place to prevent any problem," Singh said.

He said Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharram festivals are also coming up and the district police have identified troublesome spots along with the people who have a history of causing problems and are acting accordingly.

“We are keeping a close watch on social media too," Singh said.

The police have also appealed to the public to ensure peace during the special days. Peace committee meetings are being carried out and special focus is on raising awareness vis-a-vis Covid-19 outbreak, he added.

“Beat constables are regularly monitoring their areas and other security agencies are also geared up for the occasions. There is coordination among all security agencies to ensure law and order during the festivals," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.