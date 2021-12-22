Top Sections
Home > Auto > News > In Tesla vs Apple iPhone 13 brute hit at 113 kmph, a cracked screen and bumper
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@marvelwonderkat

In Tesla vs Apple iPhone 13 brute hit at 113 kmph, a cracked screen and bumper

2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 11:17 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • iPhone 13 claims to be the strongest iPhone from Apple ever but is it stronger than a Tesla EV in a head-on collision? 

In a bizarre and unwitting incident, a Twitter user recently posted a set of images which showed what happens when an iPhone 13 takes on the might of a Tesla vehicle in a remarkably weird collision. The latest iPhone from Apple makes many bold claims about its Ceramic Shield display and stainless steel body but a hit against a Tesla at 113 kmph? Surely that's not even a David vs Goliath contest? But the result from the impact may leave you rather surprised.

The photos posted on the microblogging platform by @marvelwonderkat shows an iPhone 13 Pro Max lodged against the front bumper of a Tesla electric vehicle (EV). “Anyone else ever have an iPhone 13 Pro Max empale their Tesla while driving 70mph on a freeway?" wrote the user in the caption. “It bounced once on the pavement in front of me, and this is what happened."

It is clear from the photos that the lower display of the phone is shattered. “I thought it was a metal part of a car bouncing on the freeway. I also thought the loud sound I heard was it hitting my undercarriage. Stopped to Supercharge & this is what I found," the same user responded in one of his replies on the post.

What about that Tesla?

While it is more than likely that this particular iPhone 13 may be beyond repairs, the fact that the entire screen did not get smashed is being pointed to by Apple fans as a testament of the much-touted ceramic display. But what may also be an example of the durability is that the front bumper of the Tesla suffered damage and has a gaping hole to show for its troubles.

But does that necessarily mean that the quality of Tesla models are less than ideal? Not exactly.

It is not clear how the incident occurred in real time  and factors such as the angle of impact aren't known either. It is true that Tesla has come under some criticism in recent times over charges that the quality of materials on and inside its EVs aren't exactly top-notch but a freakish road ‘accident’ may not be the right test.

At high speeds, materials like stones - or a mobile phone in this case - can cause severe damage to cars. In this particular case, the driver is lucky that the phone smashed against the front bumper and did not crash against the windshield as this could have possibly led to something more severe.

  • First Published Date : 22 Dec 2021, 11:16 AM IST