Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has bought a Hyunai Ioniq 5, his first EV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 04, 2023

SRK took the delivery of Hyundai's 1,100th Ioniq 5 in India

The Ioniq 5 EV comes as the latest addition to Shah Rukh Khan's garage, which is full of some stunningly exotic cars

One of the exotic cars in SRK's garage is Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Another stunning car in his garage is a 8.2 crore Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

 Check product page

Another British beauty from the same garage is the Bentley Continental GT

Shah Rukh Khan owns a BMW 7 Series flagship sedan in his garage

BMW 6 Series Convertible is another car from SRK's garage

He owns a BMW i8 hybrid sportscar as well

Another German luxury sedan from SRK's garage is an Audi A8 L

SRK has a Land Rover Range Rover Sport in his garage, which is known as one of the sportiest luxury SUVs in the world

He has a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV as well

The Bollywood superstar owns a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport as well
Check more on SRK taking delivery of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV
Click Here