SRK took the delivery of Hyundai's 1,100th Ioniq 5 in India
The Ioniq 5 EV comes as the latest addition to Shah Rukh Khan's garage, which is full of some stunningly exotic cars
One of the exotic cars in SRK's garage is Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
Another stunning car in his garage is a ₹8.2 crore Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge
Another British beauty from the same garage is the Bentley Continental GT
Shah Rukh Khan owns a BMW 7 Series flagship sedan in his garage
BMW 6 Series Convertible is another car from SRK's garage
He owns a BMW i8 hybrid sportscar as well
Another German luxury sedan from SRK's garage is an Audi A8 L
SRK has a Land Rover Range Rover Sport in his garage, which is known as one of the sportiest luxury SUVs in the world
He has a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV as well
The Bollywood superstar owns a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport as well