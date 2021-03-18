Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Toyota unveils Aygo X Prologue concept car

Updated: 18 Mar 2021
  • A central pillar is absent in the concept form of Toyota Aygo X Prologue but for the series production, Toyota will most likely adopt the same solution as the C-HR.
  • The car will feature a central pillar painted in black and the rear door latches concealed in the rear pillar.
Toyota has showcased the third-generation Aygo, called the X Prologue, which is based on the same TNGA-B platform used by Yaris Cross. The production model is likely be released in late 2021 or early 2022.
The concept car features big wheels and thick fenders that make it look like a small crossover. The mirrors on both sides come with added action cameras and Toyota says they are perfect for capturing and sharing exploration moments.
At 3.7-metres long, the Aygo X Prologue is bigger, wider and taller than the current Aygo. With a long and wide base, it has four wheels at the ends of the body, mudguards with bulky extensions and a very inclined rear pillar.
The elements that define the SUV, or crossover, are all there, starting with what look like lower protections at the front and back, painted in black to highlight them, a tone that also appears in the fenders and the rear pillar.
Some of the details seen in the prototype are unlikely to go into series production, like the absence of a central pillar and doors without upper frames.
Most likely, the 1.5-litre engine that powers Yaris can be offered with the Aygo X Prologue, possibly along with a hybrid version as well.
