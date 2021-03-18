In pics: Toyota unveils Aygo X Prologue concept car 6 Photos . Updated: 18 Mar 2021, 04:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk A central pillar is absent in the concept form of Toyota Aygo X Prologue but for the series production, Toyota will most likely adopt the same solution as the C-HR.The car will feature a central pillar painted in black and the rear door latches concealed in the rear pillar. 1/6Toyota has showcased the third-generation Aygo, called the X Prologue, which is based on the same TNGA-B platform used by Yaris Cross. The production model is likely be released in late 2021 or early 2022. 2/6The concept car features big wheels and thick fenders that make it look like a small crossover. The mirrors on both sides come with added action cameras and Toyota says they are perfect for capturing and sharing exploration moments. 3/6At 3.7-metres long, the Aygo X Prologue is bigger, wider and taller than the current Aygo. With a long and wide base, it has four wheels at the ends of the body, mudguards with bulky extensions and a very inclined rear pillar. 4/6The elements that define the SUV, or crossover, are all there, starting with what look like lower protections at the front and back, painted in black to highlight them, a tone that also appears in the fenders and the rear pillar. 5/6Some of the details seen in the prototype are unlikely to go into series production, like the absence of a central pillar and doors without upper frames. 6/6Most likely, the 1.5-litre engine that powers Yaris can be offered with the Aygo X Prologue, possibly along with a hybrid version as well.