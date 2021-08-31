In pics: Horror images from Delhi roads as heavy rain drowns all 11 Photos . Updated: 31 Aug 2021, 08:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/11Heavy and persistent showers once again exposed the absolutely shoddy civic work and poor drainage system in Delhi and adjoining satellite cities. India's capital city had many key roads submerged in knee-deep water as motorists almost floated to get from one part to another. (ANI Photo) 2/11A long vehicular traffic jam seen at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Tuesday morning. (ANI Photo) 3/11Vehicles wade through a water logged stretch after heavy rains at AIIMS in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO) 4/11Many vehicle got stuck in water-logged stretches after persistent rain lashed Delhi. This photo is from near AIIMS hospital. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO) 5/11Commuters took several hours to get from one point to another owing to submerged roads in many parts of the city. This photo is taken at Delhi's Shadipur. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO) 6/11Numerous incidents of accidents as well as vehicular malfunctions only contributed to the traffic mess. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO) 7/11A DTC bus moves through a waterlogged road in Delhi's Anand Parbat. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO) 8/11A motorist tries his best to get to safer ground in order to seek a clearer passage on water-logged roads. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO) 9/11This is just one of numerous scenes that were common on Delhi roads on Tuesday morning and afternoon. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO) 10/11Pedestrians and those on cycles hardly fared any better and had to often move without knowing where the next step would land. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO) 11/11Scenes such as these are, unfortunately, increasingly common in Delhi and many other metropolitan cities of the country. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)