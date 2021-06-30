In pics: AirCar flying car makes maiden inter-city flight 9 Photos . Updated: 30 Jun 2021, 11:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk AirCar flying car is powered by a BMW engine and capable of flying 1,000 km without refuelling.AirCar flying car can fly at an altitude of 8,200 feet at a speed of 170 kmph. 1/9AirCar flying car made its maiden flying journey from Nitra to Bratislava in Slovakia. 2/9The flying car can transform from an aircraft to a sportscar in less than three minutes. 3/9The AirCar flying car gets power from a BMW engine and it also comes equipped with a fixed propeller and a ballistic parachute. 4/9The flying car can fly at a speed of 170 kmph. 5/9A flying car has been fantasy of humankind for long time, but not anymore, as several companies are working on them. 6/9The flying car takes around two minutes and 15 seconds to take off and convert from a car to an aircraft. 7/9The flying car is actually a sportscar. 8/9The flying car can perform steep 45 degree turns and other manoeuvres. 9/9This was the first time a flying car made an inter-city flight.