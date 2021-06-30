Home > Auto > News > In pics: AirCar flying car makes maiden inter-city flight

In pics: AirCar flying car makes maiden inter-city flight

9 Photos . Updated: 30 Jun 2021, 11:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • AirCar flying car is powered by a BMW engine and capable of flying 1,000 km without refuelling.
  • AirCar flying car can fly at an altitude of 8,200 feet at a speed of 170 kmph.
AirCar flying car made its maiden flying journey from Nitra to Bratislava in Slovakia.
The flying car can transform from an aircraft to a sportscar in less than three minutes.
The AirCar flying car gets power from a BMW engine and it also comes equipped with a fixed propeller and a ballistic parachute.
The flying car can fly at a speed of 170 kmph.
A flying car has been fantasy of humankind for long time, but not anymore, as several companies are working on them.
The flying car takes around two minutes and 15 seconds to take off and convert from a car to an aircraft.
The flying car is actually a sportscar.
The flying car can perform steep 45 degree turns and other manoeuvres.
This was the first time a flying car made an inter-city flight.
