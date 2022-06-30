In a first, Bugatti applies 24-karat gold finish to its horseshoe grille

Not just the horseshoe grille, Bugatti has also adorned other elements of the Chiron L'Ébé in elements of gold.

Bugatti has applied a 24-karat gold finish, for the first time, to elements of its Chiron L'Ébé sports car. This is also the first time that the Bugatti emblem and its Horseshoe grille have been adorned with high-quality gold. Bugatti will produce only three handmade units in this design inspired by the Art Deco style of the 1920s. Bugatti spent five years in association with Bavarian minting and embossing company Poellath GmbH & Co. KG to develop the new gold Macaron design.

The gold Macron design is based on the 970 sterling silver Macaron that is usually found on Chiron1 models, and which is nickel-plated during a lengthy process. In the case of the three Chiron L'Ébé sports cars, nickel serves as the foundation and corrosion protection for the gold finish, which is subsequently applied. A thin layer of gold is applied to the Macaron and then polished to give it a mirror finish. The whole process rakes more than ten hours.

The underside of the rear wing of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé is also adorned with gold lettering.

Not just the horseshoe grille but Bugatti has also adorned other elements of the Chiron L'Ébé in elements of gold - the “EB" emblem on the gas and oil cap, and the “EB" emblem on the rear likewise also get gold finish. The gold surface is most obvious on the horseshoe trim, which measures more than 44 cm in length and 40 cm wide.

Further, three subtle lines in striking gold extend from the front to the rear across the Blue Royal carbon bodywork of the Chiron. The engine cover is finished in gold and the underside of the rear wing is also adorned with gold “L’Ébé" lettering.

The interior colour coordination of Silk/Lake Blue coordinates with the exterior. The L’Ébé lettering in the headrests and in the center console inlay illustrate who the vehicle belongs to. A design sketch adorns the door panels, featuring the Chiron, Veyron 16.4, EB 110, Type 57 SC Atlantic, and Type 35. Interestingly, the Bugatti Chiron L’Ébé is named after Ettore Bugatti’s eldest daughter.

