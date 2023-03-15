Hyundai Verna 2023 production begins; will offer these features

Hyundai Verna 2023 isgearing up for an official launch in the country on March 21 and now the company has started manufacturing process of the sedan. The company has also revealed some key information about the advanced technologies used in the manufacturing process. The automaker also presented the manufacturing origins of the sedan at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai.

The carmaker has said that the Verna 2023 will be the first sedan in this segment to feature Hyundai SmartSense - the company's Level 2 ADAS with around 17 safety features.

Hyundai claims that the upcoming 2023 Verna has been developed using the ‘Ultimate Science of Human Engineering’, which it explains as a combination of man, machine and emotion. To ensure good build quality of the Verna, Hyundai makes use of techniques such as 3D scanning and infra-red camera inspection.

To ensure safety of occupants in the cabin, Hyundai Verna has been designed to offer structural reinforcement with increased thickness of the side reinforcement and material addition in center and front floor application. The sedan's IoT-enabled body-build line is claimed to feature 100 % welding automation while more than 450 intelligent robots take care of the welding and other processes.

More than 700, fourth generation robots are engaged at the manufacturing facility to automate various manufacturing processes.

First Published Date: