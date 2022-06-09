HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai To Pilot Self Drive Car Through Seoul's Most Congested Areas

Hyundai to pilot self-drive car through Seoul's most congested areas

Hyundai has partnered a Korean start-up working in AI drive technology to put its Ioniq 5 to what may be its ultimate self-drive test.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 09:43 AM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its way through some of the most congested streets in Seoul and required permits have been receieved.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its way through some of the most congested streets in Seoul and required permits have been receieved.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its way through some of the most congested streets in Seoul and required permits have been receieved.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its way through some of the most congested streets in Seoul and required permits have been receieved.

Hyundai Motor Group has announced plans of piloting a RoboRide car-hailing service in one of the most congested areas in the South Korean capital city of Seoul. The self-drive Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV) will boast of level 4 autonomous driving technology which means it would not have a dedicated driver behind the wheel and rely entirely on technology to safely navigate through the streets of Gangnam.

Gangnam is one of the most populated areas in Seoul but the choice is reflective of the confidence that Hyundai has in its self-drive technology. A temporary permit has already been received from local authorities for the pilot ride project to be carried out. For the entire exercise, the car company has tied up with Jin Mobility, a Korean startup operating the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered car-hailing mobility platform ‘i.M.’. Jin Monility will be responsible for handling two Ioniq 5 EVs. “We expect this RoboRide pilot service will be an important inflection point that will enable us to internalize autonomous driving technology," said Woongjun Jang, Senior Vice President and Head of the Autonomous Driving Center of Hyundai Motor Group.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹6.99 - 11.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Self-drive or autonomous vehicles have come a long way since early development stages but while many companies - both technology based and automotive - have achieved some very impressive results in test conditions, the real challenge is out in the real world. Hyundai is now leaving nothing to chance and says it will provide an in-house developed remote vehicle assist system to ensure safety. It further claims that this system monitors autonomous driving status, vehicle and route, and supports the trip with remote assist functions, such as changing the lane under circumstances where autonomous driving is not feasible. “Based on the level 4 autonomous driving technology, a RoboRide vehicle will perceive, make decisions, and control its own driving status, while its safety driver will only intervene under limited conditions," an official statement from the company informs.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 09:43 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor Group Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BMW M2 to be the last pure ICE M car, confirms M division CEO Frank van Meel
BMW M2 to be the last pure ICE M car, confirms M division CEO Frank van Meel
India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced
India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced
Porsche says pre-owned business more focused on user experience than hard sales
Porsche says pre-owned business more focused on user experience than hard sales
Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at ₹11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs
Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at 11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs
Yamaha Motors enters electric vehicle leasing with Zypp Electric
Yamaha Motors enters electric vehicle leasing with Zypp Electric

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city