Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced it has taken a number of steps to ensure that its dealer networks across the country are safe for customers coming in to buy new vehicles or for those looking to get their existing cars serviced. Under the 'Hyundai Cares' initiative, the company has said that the safety of its employees and customers remains the highest priority.

The Korean car maker has said that sales and service outlets have been directed to follow certain guidelines that would ensure the safety of all at showrooms and workshops. This includes prepping display cars as well as test vehicles, sanitization of customer lounge and washrooms, contactless demonstrations as well as thermal screening of employees as well as visitors.

Hyundai further claims that large-scale training programs have been undertaken to ensure all employees and stakeholders are aware of stipulated health and safety guidelines. The company has also joined hands with Mobis India Limited, part of Hyundai Motor Group, and will send out 6.8 lakh masks (3-Ply, N-90 & N-95) as well as 20,000 half litre and 1.5 lakh 100 ml cases of Sanitizers for consumers, sales, service and backend staff.

Prospective customers are also increasingly being urged to check Hyundai's online sales channel to get video demonstrations of their vehicle of choice and to make purchases from start to finish in a contact-less manner. Hyundai has integrated 500 dealerships under the 'Click to Buy' program which is an end-to-end online car purchase platform. The company claims that it is safe, seamless and - most importantly - convenient as a prospective buyer only has to log online through a PC or through mobile devices and select the car of choice.

Several car makers in India and the world over have bolstered their online sales platforms to ensure that customers can make purchases without having to step out. This could be crucial in coming times, especially because every major OEM reported zero sales in India owing to the national lockdown in place to check the spread of Covid-19.