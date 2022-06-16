HT Auto
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model

Hyundai Venue continues to be a firm favourite in its segment with the latest model looking at ramping up sales numbers higher still.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 05:17 PM
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant. The model gets a slew of exterior design updates as well as big-time changes on the inside, including feature additions.
2022 Hyundai Venue has received big updates in the looks department with the front grille now boasting a Parametric design, which is similar to what is seen on the latest Hyundai Tucson sold globally.
The LED lighting units on either side have also been reworked while the bumper and puddle lamps too have been updated. On the side, the alloy wheel design of the 2022 Hyundai Venue has been refreshed.
At the back, the new tail light units of the 2022 Hyundai Venue are connected to each other with a single-piece light strip all across the boot body. The rear bumper too has been updated and there is a faux skid plate.
The new Hyundai Venue has received several updates on the inside to help it take on its newer rivals. The eight-inch main infotainment screen has received an update and the Home to car (H2C) connected car system supports Alexa connectivity and Google Voice Assistant.
Connected-car technology in the 2022 Hyundai Venue is also updated with 60 Bluelink features and support for 10 regional languages.
Other key updates in the 2022 Hyundai Venue include two-step reclining rear seats, ambient lights, power driver seat, smart electric sunroof and digital cluster driver display.
Hyundai Venue is one of the hottest-selling sub-compact SUVs in the market despite newer rivals challenging its dominance in the segment. The updated Hyundai Venue, launched in the country on Thursday, is expected to further up the numbers with company executives confirming that there are around 15,000 bookings already received for the 2022 Venue. This would be in addition to the 25,000 pending orders for the outgoing model of the car.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue was launched at a starting price of 7.53 lakh and going up to 12.57 lakh (ex showroom and introductory). The model continues to come with two petrol and one diesel engine options, as well as four transmission choices - five-speed manual, six-speed manual, iMT (semi-automatic) and DCT. But the strong response ever since bookings for the car were opened earlier this month could also raise questions about delivery timelines, especially in current scenario where semiconductor shortage has affected manufacturers the world over. “There is a very strong demand for the Venue and this has been seen from the positive response for the new model as well," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, Service) at Hyundai Motor India Limited told news agency PTI. “But in Hyundai we believe that even when the demand is strong, it is our responsibility to ensure that the latest technology and design are brought out and that is something which drives us. We do not wait for the demand to come down to introduce a new version."

Garg also confirmed that priority is being given to customers who are in the list of those who have booked the previous-generation model, adding that the latest model is a manifestation of feedback received on the first-generation Venue which was launched three years ago.

The Venue SUV accounted for around 22 per cent of all Hyundai India sales between January and May of this year. But the Koreans have also been facing some very stiff competition from Tata Motors for the second spot among India's largest car manufacturers. The launch of the new Venue may provide a further impetus to sales figures but manufacturing and supply lines may be a different ball game altogether, for Hyundai and most other major auto brands here.

TAGS: Hyundai Venue Venue Hyundai Motor India
