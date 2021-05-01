Hyundai Motor has clocked an overall sales figure of 59,203 units last month. Backed by the popular Creta, Nios and Venue, Hyundai continues to be India's second largest carmaker as far as the number of cars sold.

Last month, Hyundai sold 49,002 units of vehicles in India, while it exported 10,201 vehicles to other countries during this period. While the year-on-year growth will appear massive, it is important to remember that last year, during the same period, the whole auto industry could not sell a single vehicle due to the national lockdown imposed from March 25.

The overall sales figures of 59,203 units is still less than what the Korean carmaker achieved in March this year. In the previous month, Hyundai sold 64,621 units in March as compared to 32,279 units in the same month last year, marking a 100 per cent sales growth.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) at Hyundai Motor India said, "As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has always been trying its best to give back to society in whichever way possible. Our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ inspires us to build a strong, healthy and sustainable ecosystem for society and communities. In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with the nation and are continuing all efforts to support the affected. We remain committed to our customers by ensuring excellence in both products and services. While our efforts presently focus primarily on supporting the lives and livelihood of people, we have also received positive sales results in April 2021."

Hyundai is all set to launch its newest offering to the Indian market - the three-row seven-seater Alcazar SUV - possibly this month. The Alcazar is expected to further consolidate Hyundai's position as one of the top carmaker in India.