A slew of launches in recent months may be helping Hyundai Motor India on its path of recovery and the company on Saturday informed it had clocked 41,300 units in cumulative sales in July. Of this, 38,200 units were sold in the domestic market and the 2020 Creta is the likely driving force behind the resurgence after nightmarish lockdown days.

Hyundai's July performance is just a little shy of its performance in the country in July of 2019 - it had sold a total of 42,007 units, but is several step ups from figures in recent months. The company, in fact, managed to nearly double its cumulative sales last month. It had sold a total of 21,320 units in June.

Hyundai and almost every other car maker in the country has been wading through troubled times and is still feeling the after-effects of the national lockdown that was imposed from March-end to combat Covid-19. Shut factories and showrooms meant negligible sales in April but products such as the new Creta and Verna, plus updates to the Venue - either just before the lockdown or since restrictions have begun being lifted - have been helping the Korean company.

(Also read: Maruti's sales report from July)

2020 Creta, in particular, is performing well in the country and has clocked 55,000 units in bookings since it was launched mid-March. Over 60% of all bookings for the new Creta are for the diesel variant. "With 38 200 units, July 2020 domestic sales volume is 98% of July 2019 domestic sales volume. This performance was driven by good customer demand for our most admired brands - Creta, Venue, Verna, Elite i20 and NIOS," said Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India.