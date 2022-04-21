HT Auto
Hyundai partners IonQ to enhance future self-driving technology

Hyundai partners IonQ to enhance future self-driving technology

Hyundai and IonQ had earlier partnered to use quantum computers in improving performance, cost and safety of lithium batteries for electric vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 02:21 PM
IonQ and Hyundai will look to develop quantum techniques for 3D object detection, expand the current work on recognizing road signs.
Hyundai Motor has partnered IonQ, a leader in quantum computing, to start a new project that will use quantum machine learning to classify images and recognize 3D objects for future mobility and self-driving technology. The companies believe that image classification and 3D object detection are foundational steps toward the next generation of mobilities, including autonomous vehicles.

Together, both companies will look to improve computational functionality through more efficient machine learning on quantum computers, as they can process enormous amounts of data faster and more accurately than classical systems. In the project, IonQ’s machine learning data will be applied to Hyundai's test environment and simulate various real-world scenarios of mobility.

(Also read | Hyundai enters community-based NFT market)

As part of this project, IonQ and Hyundai will look to develop quantum techniques for 3D object detection, expand the current work on recognizing road signs to include objects like pedestrians or cyclists. Further, object recognition tasks on IonQ’s latest quantum computer, IonQ Aria, will enable more efficient processing with lower costs. This will in turn lead to the development of safer, more intelligent mobilities in the future.

IonQ Aria is touted to be the company's most powerful quantum computer based on standard application-oriented industry benchmarks. “We are excited to expand our existing relationship with Hyundai Motor to focus on another key aspect of next-generation mobility," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. He added that the companies want to see quantum computers become a more integral part in developing future transportation solutions.

Hyundai and IonQ have earlier collaborated for battery research for electric vehicles and now for image classification and object detection research for automated driving. The two companies had earlier this year partnered to use quantum computers in improving performance, cost and safety of lithium batteries for electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 02:19 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility autonomous vehicles self-driving car


