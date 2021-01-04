Hyundai India starts export of all-new i20 premium hatchback

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday said it has started exports of its all-new i20 premium hatchback as it seeks to strengthen its commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The first batch of 180 cars of the new i20 will be shipped to South Africa, Chile, and Peru, the company said in a statement.

Last year in November the company had launched the fourth generation of the i20 model in India priced between ₹6.79 lakh and ₹11.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

First launched in 2007, the i20 has been popular in the global markets and HMIL exported a total of 5.16 lakh units till November 2020.

"We are delighted to mark our renewed commitment to 'Make in India' with the commencement of exports of the all-new i20 in the global markets. With 5.16 lakh exports since its first launch, the i20 is already a brand to reckon with even in the global markets," HMIL Managing Director and CEO S S Kim said.

The largest exporter of automobiles from India, HMIL, said it surpassed the 30 lakh vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020. The company currently exports cars to 88 countries across five continents.

The company crossed 5 lakh exports milestone in March 2008, and doubled it two years later in February 2010. In March 2014, the company crossed the 20 lakh cumulative exports milestone.

In 2020, the company exported a total of 98,900 units, as compared to 1,81,200 units in 2019.

