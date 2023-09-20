Hyundai, Honda Motorcycles top in latest FADA dealership satisfaction survey

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Wednesday announced the results of its latest dealership satisfaction survey in which Hyundai Motor India took top honours among car manufactures while Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) wore the crown among two-wheeler makers.

The FADA dealer satisfaction survey seeks to shed light on how the dealership-brand relations pan out in the Indian automobile industry, including both opportunities as well as challenges. Noting that past few years have thrown a wide set of challenges stemming from Covid-19 and semiconductor shortage, FADA further highlighted that prospects are brighter now, especially because dealer inventories are mostly packed and waiting periods are coming down.

The survey itself was conducted by FADA in association with Singapore-based PremonAsia. In it, Hyundai scored the highest with 852 points, followed by Maruti Suzuki (791), Mahindra (774), Honda Cars India (763) and Kia (756). Kia had won the crown in the last edition but takes a significant slide this time around. Among two-wheeler brands, HMSI came out on top with 797 points, followed by Royal Enfield (787), Hero MotoCorp (770), TVS Motor (633) and Suzuki Motorcycle India (600).

The survey goes on to underline that in the four-wheeler market, while dealers have expressed high satisfaction with product reliability, concerns persist regarding deadstock and inventory buyback policies, as well as the extent of dealer involvement in policy-making decisions with OEMs. This is also the case, to a certain extent, with dealers in the two-wheeler market.

The survey notes that the overall and average scores have climbed in this edition which is heartening for both brands as well as its respective dealers. “The YoY improvements underscore the indispensable value of this annual study in identifying critical issues to fortify the Auto OEM-Dealer partnership," said Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President.

But while dealership satisfaction may have increased, FADA states that further opportunities in the form of more supportive measures in inventory and carrying-cost management is further needed.

