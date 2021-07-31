Hyundai Elantra N to debut in the US on August 19

Hyundai has announced that its new Elantra N will debut at the New York Auto Show on August 19. Earlier this month, pictures of the performance sedan were leaked which forced the brand to give the car an online official debut later the same day.

Hyundai informs that the all-new Elantra N combines racetrack performance with daily practicality. It comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers a power of 276 horsepower and a peak torque of 392 Nm. As standard, it comes with a six-speed manual gearbox that powers the wheels, however, optional eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission is also available. Hyundai also shares that the car can touch the speed of zero in 5.3 seconds. The South Korean automaker has also equipped the sports sedan with an electronic limited-slip differential.

Elantra N's stopping power comes from 14.1-inch front rotors. It has upgraded brake pads that are located behind 245/35ZR 19 Michelin Pilot 4S tyres. And it also has a variable exhaust valve system. Moreover, it also features an NGS button specific only for DCT variants. This button increases the sedan's horsepower by 9.8 hp for up to 20 seconds.

Inside the cabin, the Elantra N comes with an advanced infotainment system comes with an N-only UX interface. Hyundai claims that this interface provides a new concept circuit driving experience for users. It shares information needed for high-speed circuit driving such as oil and coolant temperatures, torque and turbo pressure, lap timer and N Track Map. It also records the driver's location and movement on the circuit in real-time.

With the much-awaited public debut, Hyundai has kept the price of the sports sedan under wraps.