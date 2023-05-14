HT Auto
Watch: New Hyundai Kona EV spotted in wild

Hyundai has been working on the new Kona EV for quite some time. The small electric crossover has already been unveiled but is yet to reach dealerships. The EV is expected to reach dealerships after the arrival of its internal combustion engine-powered siblings. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online revealing the EV in full flesh and in the wild, minus any camouflage. The video posted on YouTube shows the Hyundai Kona EV rolling down a Southern California highway.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2023, 11:26 AM
The new Kona EV is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model, ensuring better space for occupants inside the cabin alongside larger boot storage.
This is the first time the revamped new Hyundai Kona EV has been spotted publicly. The electric crossover debuted globally at the end of last year and was showcased at the New York Auto Show in April this year. The latest video posted online allows us to see the Koan EV beyond the confines of a photo shoot. The video also gives us a chance to better understand the Kona EV's proportions and styling elements.

The EV gets body-coloured trim over the wheel arches, lending a broader appearance in profile. Also, there is a controversial rear clip with the tailgate-spanning reflector positioned up high. The chunky taillights have been positioned down low in the new Hyundai Kona EV.

The new Hyundai Kona EV comes with a significantly revamped design compared to the outgoing model. It packs a 48.6 kWh battery pack providing a 317 km range on a single charge. A larger and more powerful 64.8 kWh battery pack is also an option, extending the Kona EV range to an estimated 418 km on a single charge. Power is sent to the front wheels and there won't be an all-wheel-drive variant as of now. The EV gets 400V fast charging technology that allows the battery to be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in just 43 minutes.

First Published Date: 14 May 2023, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Hyundai Kona Hyundai Kona EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
