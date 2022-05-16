How Audi's light digitization technology helps enhance vehicle safety

Audi's systematic light technology can be seen on the new Audi A8, marking the first time that light has been completely digitized in any of the carmaker's models.

Audi is working on developing its light digitization technology and tapping into a wider range of possibilities and perspectives that it offers such as adding safety for the driver, external communication and individualization of the vehicle. The carmaker's systematic light technology can be seen on the new Audi A8, marking the first time that light has been completely digitized in any Audi models.

The digital Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED rear lights on the vehicle raise the customer experience to a different level. The car can be further individualized through its digital OLED rear lights. The Digital Matrix LED headlights also come with three new functions - advanced traffic information, lane light with direction indicator lights on highways, and an orientation light on country roads.

(Also read | Audi's EV deliveries increase 66.2% in first quarter of 2022)

The lane light and the orientation lights are particularly useful when it is dark and there is a lot happening on the highway as they illuminate the car’s own lane, helping the driver focus on driving events. The integrated position marking from the orientation light – darkened arrows in a kind of ‘carpet of light’ known as the lane light – predictively indicates the vehicle’s position between the lane markers, while encouraging safe driving in the center of the lane.

Coming to the advanced traffic information feature, apart from a display in the digital instrument panel, the digitized headlights now project a warning indicator on the road in front of the car for about three seconds. A triangle with an exclamation mark inside it is projected from the steering wheel, ensuring that the driver can keep looking forward on the road.

Further, the marking light in the digital Matrix LED headlights helps recognize pedestrians near the road in the dark. If they are located in front of the car, the night vision assistant recognizes the situation and the marking light highlights the person with targeted illumination. With a combination of such features, thanks to Audi's light digitization technology, its cars become much safer.

First Published Date: