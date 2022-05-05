HT Auto
Home Auto News Audi Ev Deliveries Increase 66.2% In First Quarter Of 2022

Audi EV deliveries increase 66.2% in first quarter of 2022

Audi said despite the growth in EV sales, due to supply shortages and renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in China, the company could not fully meet the high demand for vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2022, 06:24 PM
The Audi Urbansphere electric minivan was recently unveiled by the automaker.  
The Audi Urbansphere electric minivan was recently unveiled by the automaker.  
The Audi Urbansphere electric minivan was recently unveiled by the automaker.  
The Audi Urbansphere electric minivan was recently unveiled by the automaker.  

Audi announced strong financial figures in the first quarter. Audi has recorded 66.2 per cent growth in the electric vehicle segment. Audi delivered 3,90,826 electric cars to customers in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of last year which stood at 4,65,265 EVs. Audi informed due to the supply shortages and renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in China, the company could not fully meet the high demand for vehicles. Audi informed it earned the highest operating profit ever in the first quarter this quarter which is 3.5 billion euros.   

Audi recently introduced the Audi Urbansphere electric minivan last month. This concept electric car follows Audi's Skysphere and Grandsphere concept EVs. Audi Urbansphere has been designed for Level 4 automated driving, a technology that the premium carmaker is working towards introducing in the second half of the decade together with CARIAD, the Volkswagen Group’s software company. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹ 54.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.78 kmpl
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Audi to make Q4 e-tron's windowpanes from faulty car glasses)

Audi Urbansphere comes with 120kWh battery and 800-volt electrical system. This battery is capable of charging at rates of 270 kilowatts which translates to a 5 to 80 per cent charge in just under 25 minutes. This battery with dual-motor and an all-wheel-drive system can produce power of 395 hp and 508lb-ft of torque.

(Also read | BMW and Audi suspend shipments by train to China: Report)

Audi shared it is expecting to deliver between 1.8 and 1.9 million cars and generate revenues of between 62 and 65 billion euros for this fiscal year. The company is also expecting an operating return on sales to fall between nine and 11 per cent range along with a net cash flow between 4.5 and 5.5 billion euros.

In a recent announcement, Volkswagen's CEO announced Audi will be entering Formula One. In March, it was reported that Audi was ready to offer around 500 million euros for British luxury carmaker McLaren to enter Formula One.  

 

 

 

First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 06:24 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Urbansphere Urbansphere Auto sales EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10 billion euros
Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10 billion euros
Audi EV deliveries increase 66.2% in first quarter of 2022
Audi EV deliveries increase 66.2% in first quarter of 2022
Porsche bets big on lithium-silicon batteries for future EVs
Porsche bets big on lithium-silicon batteries for future EVs
In pics: Ferrari SP48 Unica breaks cover, likely to promise 340 kmph top speed
In pics: Ferrari SP48 Unica breaks cover, likely to promise 340 kmph top speed
In pics: Yezdi and Jawa join hands with Indian Army for music fest
In pics: Yezdi and Jawa join hands with Indian Army for music fest

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city