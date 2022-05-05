Audi EV deliveries increase 66.2% in first quarter of 2022

Audi said despite the growth in EV sales, due to supply shortages and renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in China, the company could not fully meet the high demand for vehicles.

Audi announced strong financial figures in the first quarter. Audi has recorded 66.2 per cent growth in the electric vehicle segment. Audi delivered 3,90,826 electric cars to customers in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of last year which stood at 4,65,265 EVs. Audi informed due to the supply shortages and renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in China, the company could not fully meet the high demand for vehicles. Audi informed it earned the highest operating profit ever in the first quarter this quarter which is 3.5 billion euros.

Audi recently introduced the Audi Urbansphere electric minivan last month. This concept electric car follows Audi's Skysphere and Grandsphere concept EVs. Audi Urbansphere has been designed for Level 4 automated driving, a technology that the premium carmaker is working towards introducing in the second half of the decade together with CARIAD, the Volkswagen Group’s software company.

(Also read | Audi to make Q4 e-tron's windowpanes from faulty car glasses)

Audi Urbansphere comes with 120kWh battery and 800-volt electrical system. This battery is capable of charging at rates of 270 kilowatts which translates to a 5 to 80 per cent charge in just under 25 minutes. This battery with dual-motor and an all-wheel-drive system can produce power of 395 hp and 508lb-ft of torque.

(Also read | BMW and Audi suspend shipments by train to China: Report)

Audi shared it is expecting to deliver between 1.8 and 1.9 million cars and generate revenues of between 62 and 65 billion euros for this fiscal year. The company is also expecting an operating return on sales to fall between nine and 11 per cent range along with a net cash flow between 4.5 and 5.5 billion euros.

In a recent announcement, Volkswagen's CEO announced Audi will be entering Formula One. In March, it was reported that Audi was ready to offer around 500 million euros for British luxury carmaker McLaren to enter Formula One.

First Published Date: