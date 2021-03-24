Facing challenges galore in Covid-19 pandemic times, Renault has set its sights on rolling out new hybrid SUVs and Spain is where the change in fortunes could well be scripted in and from.

Renault's plant in Spain's Valladolid is where the French car maker plans to stage a revival of fortunes from and it could become the new hub for its foray into the future where conventional vehicles make way for hybrid SUVs.

It is amply clear why Renault is focusing on both hybrid as well as SUVs. Recent times have seen a preference for bigger vehicles with an SUV body type and hybridization is also fast catching up with conventional cars in terms of demand generation.

Here are, therefore, the key points about how and why Renault is looking at Spain to come out all guns firing: