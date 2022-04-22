HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda To Develop Three New Electric Car Platforms By 2030

Honda to develop three new electric car platforms by 2030

Honda in partnership with General Motors plans to create three new platforms for electric vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2022, 10:05 AM
Image used  for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
Image used  for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
Image used  for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
Image used  for representational purpose.

Honda Motor Co is planning to build three new dedicated platforms for electric vehicles in partnership with General Motors. According to a report by Reuters, Honda aims to build millions of electric vehicles by the end of the decade. Honda's global head of electrification Shinji Aoyama said the company has plans to bring in an electric mini commercial vehicle in Japan in 2024 that will be based on a new small EV platform.

This will be followed by a full-size electric model in North America in 2026 built on a new large platform. Both platforms will be used for other models. Aoyama described a third EV platform that will be of medium size and will be shared with General Motors starting in 2027. Earlier this month, the two auto companies said they would jointly develop ‘affordable electric vehicles’ for global markets, though released very few details. “Whether they will be based on Honda's architecture or on GM's platform has not been decided," Aoyama said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Aoyama shared the companies are yet to decide which plants or what will be produced. "But we are going to share the bill of process" for manufacturing "to enable the cars to be produced at either" Honda or GM plants," he added. GM is already building two premium electric SUVs for Honda in North America, starting in 2024, that will be based on the dedicated EV platform that underpins GM's Cadillac Lyriq. Aoyama said Honda has agreed to use GM's next-generation Ultium battery, though the specifications have not been finalised. However, the Japanese automaker has no plans to participate in GM's Ultium battery joint venture with South Korea's LG Energy Solution, he said.

Honda is aiming to produce around 7,50,000 to 8,00,000 electric vehicles in 2030 and about the same in China, followed by around 4,00,000 to 5,00,000 EVs in Japan and other markets.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2022, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: General Motors GM Honda EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Honda to develop three new electric car platforms by 2030
Honda to develop three new electric car platforms by 2030
Honda aims to sell 10 lakh electric two-wheelers annually by 2030
Honda aims to sell 10 lakh electric two-wheelers annually by 2030
Faulty airbags should attract punitive damages from carmakers: Supreme Court
Faulty airbags should attract punitive damages from carmakers: Supreme Court
TVS Motor invests nearly ₹1,000 crore in Norton Motorcycles, aims EVs too
TVS Motor invests nearly 1,000 crore in Norton Motorcycles, aims EVs too
After Okinawa, Pure EV also recalls 2,000 electric scooters amid fire incidents
After Okinawa, Pure EV also recalls 2,000 electric scooters amid fire incidents

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city