Honda says will be first to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars
- Japan's government has awarded a safety certification to Honda's autonomous Traffic Jam Pilot driving technology.
Japan's Honda Motor Co on Wednesday said it will be the world's first automaker to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars that will allow drivers to let their vehicles navigate congested expressway traffic.
"Honda is planning to launch sales of a Honda Legend (luxury sedan) equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment before the end" of March 21, Honda said in a press release.
Japan's government earlier in the day awarded a safety certification to Honda's autonomous "Traffic Jam Pilot" driving technology.
