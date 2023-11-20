Honda recalls 2.50 lakh vehicles in the US, manufacturing defect suspected

HT Auto
Honda recently issued a recall order which covers around 2.50 lakh units of a number of its car models that were manufactured between 2015 and 2020. The Japanese company will check a potential fault that, in the worst-case scenario, cause serious damage to the engine.

Honda Ridgeline
Honda Ridgeline
File photo of a 2021 Honda Ridgeline. Image has been used for representational purpose only.

The Honda recall has been issued in the US and models such as Pilot, Ridgeline, and Odyssey manufactured between 2015 and 2020 may be affected. The company has informed that there may have been a manufacturing defect in the engine's crankshaft where the connecting rod between it and the piston can wear out.

While Honda suspects less than one per cent of recalled vehicles will have the defect but considering the potential impact of such a fault - caused by incorrect settings of equipment during production, the company is leaving nothing to chance. As such, owners of these vehicles are additionally being asked to specifically take note of factors such as engine noises, stalling, decreased power and engine light turning on on the driver display unit with extra caution.

Owners of all potentially affected cars will be contacted by Honda starting January 2 and even cars under the Acura brand are under the spotlight.

Carmakers in the US are mostly prompt with issuing recall orders for suspected faults and flaws because the country's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has previously taken strict action for any neglect on the part of a manufacturer.

